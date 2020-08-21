iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.66. 1,801,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $341.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.