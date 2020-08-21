Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.97. 112,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,166.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,574,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 357,208 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 40.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 218,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iteris by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 133,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.