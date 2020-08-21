Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

ITRM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 140,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,401. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

