Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,602 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $479.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

