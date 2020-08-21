Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $34.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,581.75. 1,706,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,503.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,380.51. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

