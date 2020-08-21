Ithaka Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after buying an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Argus began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

