Ithaka Group LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 140.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 167.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 800,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,946,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675,215. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

