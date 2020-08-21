Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 159,531 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.10. 1,726,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

