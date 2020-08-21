Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 6.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Shares of MA traded up $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $337.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

