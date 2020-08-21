Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $3,983,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 45.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,202 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.60. The company had a trading volume of 660,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,945. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.29.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.