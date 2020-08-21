JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will announce sales of $24.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.02 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $18.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $103.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.40 billion to $106.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.76 billion to $130.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,965,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $74.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

