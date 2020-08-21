JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) is Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up 30.3% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of JD.Com worth $199,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,965,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

