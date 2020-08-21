Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerrick Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Jerrick Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS JMDA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 1,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Jerrick Media has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.54.

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

