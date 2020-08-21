John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE HPF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.42. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,181. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $196,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $540,000.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

