Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 2.2% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kellogg worth $40,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.74. 1,067,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,044. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

