Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Cut by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $68.89. 80,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

