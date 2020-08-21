Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,712,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 11,164,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,024,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

