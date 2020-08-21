Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,492 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,646% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 put options.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 46,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,934.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,268.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 106,808 shares of company stock worth $268,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.