KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 74.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in KLA by 441.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in KLA by 88.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.99. 46,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,222. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $218.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $1,836,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,072 shares in the company, valued at $422,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $11,365,008. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

