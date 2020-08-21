Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.64 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $106.61 million and $14.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00007556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Upbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00658357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00094529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00084420 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000393 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,374,477 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.