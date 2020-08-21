Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 4,749,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of -232.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

