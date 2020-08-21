Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

ROK stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 380,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

