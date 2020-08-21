Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE stock traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.63. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $227.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

