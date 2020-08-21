Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,732 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.94. 174,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 507.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $174.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

