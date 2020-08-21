Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Kroger by 48.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 317,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 287,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,883. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

