Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.47. 231,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,789. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.