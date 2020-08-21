Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 234,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,596. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

