Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after acquiring an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.19. 57,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,950. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.