Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aptiv by 45.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.22. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

