Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $378,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 475,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 588,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 370,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $136.87. The company had a trading volume of 377,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

