Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $381,000 in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

HRL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. 1,420,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

