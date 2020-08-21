Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $226,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $233,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,880. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.15. 160,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,815. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

