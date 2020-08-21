Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.58. 30,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.06 and its 200 day moving average is $240.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.