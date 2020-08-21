Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth about $78,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 717,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 587,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,618. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,205. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

