Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 637,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $179.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,900 shares of company stock worth $24,264,200. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

