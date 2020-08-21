Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Pool by 100.0% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Pool by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $702,045.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,149 shares of company stock worth $20,696,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.37. 259,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $333.59.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

