Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $161.75. 293,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,657. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

