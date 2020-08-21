Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 37.1% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.61. The stock had a trading volume of 176,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.93. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $358.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

