Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after buying an additional 669,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,052,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,093,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,683,000 after acquiring an additional 398,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. 1,231,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,847.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 41,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $3,544,563.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.