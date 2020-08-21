Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,196. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

