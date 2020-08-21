Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 179,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,415. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $155.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.