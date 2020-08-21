Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,968,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

NYSE:WST traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.48. 294,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,545. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $279.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

