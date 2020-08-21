Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. 474,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

