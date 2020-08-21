Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $283.23. 324,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,441. The company has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.96. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

