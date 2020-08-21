Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,714. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

