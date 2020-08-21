Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

