KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) is Connable Office Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF comprises 1.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 1.89% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,293,000 after buying an additional 51,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 178,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 659,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 133,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.77. 54,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,743. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

