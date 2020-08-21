Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,660 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $49,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,711,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,277,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.62. 800,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

