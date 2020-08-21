Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 96.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 63,288 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

LVS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 6,626,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.