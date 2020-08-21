Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 331,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,894. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.